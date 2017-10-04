Soccer

Ex-Spurs Favourite David Ginola Sets Out His Valuation for Harry Kane & How Club Could Replace Him

an hour ago

David Ginola has revealed what he would demand if Real Madrid were to approach Tottenham over the transfer of Harry Kane.

Don Balon recently reported that Los Blancos are planning a huge £177m bid for the prolific forward next summer, a fee that would make him the second most expensive player of all time.

But Ginola has expressed his belief that Spurs should attempt to facilitate the return of a former player as part of the potential deal.

On Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT, Ginola said: “That will be the best option, losing Harry Kane and getting Gareth Bale back at the club. Bale plus probably another player or maybe £50m.”

Brazil, meanwhile, claimed that Spurs should demand a modest £120m, as well as Bale. The reality, though, could be very different.


Kane has taken his already prolific goalscoring to another level in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals in September alone and taking his tally for the season to eleven in all competitions.

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale has claimed that the 24-year-old is "worth more than Neymar".

"The temptation is that if they sell him, that will pay for the new stadium," he said. "But you want the best players to play in the new stadium and he's one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

"They'd be mad to sell him, you've got to build everything around him and give him what Real Madrid would pay him.

"I think he's worth more than Neymar. Harry's got goals in him and goals are the thing."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters