Ex-Spurs Favourite David Ginola Sets Out His Valuation for Harry Kane & How Club Could Replace Him

David Ginola has revealed what he would demand if Real Madrid were to approach Tottenham over the transfer of Harry Kane.

Don Balon recently reported that Los Blancos are planning a huge £177m bid for the prolific forward next summer, a fee that would make him the second most expensive player of all time.

But Ginola has expressed his belief that Spurs should attempt to facilitate the return of a former player as part of the potential deal.

Should #THFC demand Gareth Bale + 💷 if Real Madrid want Harry Kane?@teamginola likes the idea... pic.twitter.com/rSqySG7rMA — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) October 4, 2017

On Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT, Ginola said: “That will be the best option, losing Harry Kane and getting Gareth Bale back at the club. Bale plus probably another player or maybe £50m.”

Brazil, meanwhile, claimed that Spurs should demand a modest £120m, as well as Bale. The reality, though, could be very different.





Kane has taken his already prolific goalscoring to another level in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals in September alone and taking his tally for the season to eleven in all competitions.

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale has claimed that the 24-year-old is "worth more than Neymar".

45 - Only Lionel Messi (45) has more competitive goals for a big five Euro League club in 2017 than Harry Kane (36). Leaders. pic.twitter.com/oGYB4CXSoN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2017

"The temptation is that if they sell him, that will pay for the new stadium," he said. "But you want the best players to play in the new stadium and he's one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

"They'd be mad to sell him, you've got to build everything around him and give him what Real Madrid would pay him.

"I think he's worth more than Neymar. Harry's got goals in him and goals are the thing."