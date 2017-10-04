Former Germany Defender Claims Liverpool Boss Klopp Is 'Ready to Manage Bayern Munich'

Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder has weighed into the debate on who should take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich by saying that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to manage the Bundesliga giants.



Bayern parted company with Ancelotti following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, and Metzelder believes it could be time for Klopp, who won back to back Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, to return to his homeland.

NEW: German pundit says Jurgen Klopp is 'ready to manage Bayern Munich.' https://t.co/34fWi93HeD — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) October 3, 2017

As Anfield HQ reports, Metzelder told Sky Sports Germany: "From my point of view, Jurgen Klopp would be ready.

"He is a top man-manager and could make the complex power relationship work wonderfully."

The current favourite to take Ancelotti's seat in the Allianz Arena dugout is Hoffenheim's 30-year-old managerial sensation Julian Nagelsmann, who having guided Hoffenheim to their first ever Champions League qualification spot last season, saw his side beaten 6-3 on aggregate in the qualifying round by Klopp's Liverpool.



Despite the hype and success currently surrounding Nagelsmann, Metzelder feels that a move from Hoffenheim to Munich could be too big a step for someone still in their first managerial job.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann (12/09/2017), "I’m very happy in life – however FC Bayern would make me even happier." — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) September 28, 2017

Speaking about Nagelsmann as a prospect for the job, Metzelder said: "Nagelsmann is an outstanding trainer, but Bayern Munich is of course a different size (club to Hoffenheim)."



Following Sunday's match at Hertha Berlin that saw Bayern throw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 under stand in manager Willy Sagnol, the defending Bundesliga champions find themselves second in the table, level on 14 points with Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim and five points behind early leaders Borussia Dortmund.

