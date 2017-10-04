Soccer

Gerard Pique Acting 'the Same as Ever' Following Ramos Spat Over Catalan Referendum

an hour ago

Gerard Piqué is reportedly unfazed by the controversy that is following him, and the Spanish national team, in the wake of the Catalan referendum, according to Marca.

Piqué explained last week that he would not hesitate to step down from the national team if the Spanish football federation desired that, however, Spain's manager Julen Lopetegui said the Barcelona defender was still in his plans.

Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has assured fans that Piqué is keeping his head down and working hard, even after falling out with good friend Sergio Ramos. 

Speaking ahead of his 100th appearance for the national team, when Spain take on Israel in a World Cup qualifying match, Busquets said he didn't know if Piqué and Ramos had spoken about their differences.

"I would say this is my most difficult spell in the national team due to everything that is happening and I think it will be difficult to sort out the Piqué situation," Busquets told Marca

"There has been no meeting in particular to deal with the Piqué situation. I do not know if Ramos and Pique have spoken but it is not a usual situation.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"As for Piqué, he seems the same as ever," he added. "Ramos is important in every way. In a sporting sense, as a captain, he is an example and he is always there for when you need him."


The 29-year-old also commented on his side's upcoming match in Jerusalem, Israel, with Busquets preparing to make his 100th appearance on Monday.


"I think that I will continue to play for many more years with the national team."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters