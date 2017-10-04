Gerard Pique Acting 'the Same as Ever' Following Ramos Spat Over Catalan Referendum

Gerard Piqué is reportedly unfazed by the controversy that is following him, and the Spanish national team, in the wake of the Catalan referendum, according to Marca.

Piqué explained last week that he would not hesitate to step down from the national team if the Spanish football federation desired that, however, Spain's manager Julen Lopetegui said the Barcelona defender was still in his plans.

Gerard Pique won't be going anywhere if his Spain boss can help it 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/c9n0T3fJbj — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 3, 2017

Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has assured fans that Piqué is keeping his head down and working hard, even after falling out with good friend Sergio Ramos.

Speaking ahead of his 100th appearance for the national team, when Spain take on Israel in a World Cup qualifying match, Busquets said he didn't know if Piqué and Ramos had spoken about their differences.

"I would say this is my most difficult spell in the national team due to everything that is happening and I think it will be difficult to sort out the Piqué situation," Busquets told Marca.

"There has been no meeting in particular to deal with the Piqué situation. I do not know if Ramos and Pique have spoken but it is not a usual situation.

"As for Piqué, he seems the same as ever," he added. "Ramos is important in every way. In a sporting sense, as a captain, he is an example and he is always there for when you need him."





The 29-year-old also commented on his side's upcoming match in Jerusalem, Israel, with Busquets preparing to make his 100th appearance on Monday.





"I think that I will continue to play for many more years with the national team."