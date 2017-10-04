Goal-Shy Southampton Could Move for Out of Favour Atletico Madrid Forward Luciano Vietto in January

Southampton could be to reignite their interest in Atletico Madrid front man Luciano Vietto this January, According to Marca

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to cash in on the Argentinian striker, after he's failed to settle into life in the Spanish capital, after a €20m move from Villarreal in 2015.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The 23-year-old striker was one of the Saints' top targets during the summer transfer window as they attempted to bolster their attacking options to support Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin and Shane Long.

In the end Southampton were only able to bring in more defensive reinforcements in the form of central midfielder Mario Lemina and centre-backs Wesley Hoedt and Jan Berdnarek.

The Saints, under new boss Mauricio Pellegrino, have so far struggled in front of goal during the first few games of the season and currently lie 12th in the table, while they have scored just twice in their last five games.

Spanish media outlet Marca say that @Atleti are prepared to offload former Southampton target Vietto. #Saintsfc pic.twitter.com/37KFGGoK8x — SaintsNews&Views (@SaintsfcViews) October 3, 2017

As a result of the Saints' issues in front of goal, it has been reported that a new striker will be targeted when the transfer window re-opens in the winter.

Vietto is again expected to be high on the Saints' wish list with Atletico reportedly willing to do business.

With the Spanish club welcoming Diego Costa back into their squad in January, Vietto is set to be surplus to requirements, especially since the 23-year-old has failed to score in five league appearances so far in La Liga this season.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

It was at Villarreal where Vietto really made a name for himself, before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2015.

During the 2014/15 season, when Vietto was just 20-years-old the youngster scored 12 league goals and was widely-considered to be a star of the future.

However the striker, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, has never managed to deliver at his full potential in an Atletico shirt and could be tempted by a chance at reinvention in the Premier League.