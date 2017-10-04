Gunner Legend Lauren Highlights Three Key Factors as to Why Arsenal Won't Win the Premier League

Arsenal 'invincible' Lauren believes that his former team are not title contenders for the Premier League this season.

The former Gunner right-back was a key member of the Arsenal team that went unbeaten in the 2003/04 Premier League season. Overall during his time in North London, Lauren won two league titles and three FA Cups.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But the Cameroonian now has serious doubts whether this Arsenal side can win the league. Speaking to the Mirror, the 40-year-old revealed his three main factors on why he believes they won't. He said, "the first is that he [Arsene Wenger] doesn't have those seven or eight players who are fighting for him.





"The second factor is that there are so many teams looking to win the league - five or six of them.

"And the third factor is that - with all my respect - we miss something in the dressing room. We miss something that drives teams to win and challenge for the Premier League - some leadership from inside."

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Lauren was also critical of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. He believes a change of strategy, from his time at the club, is an important part of why the north London side are not title contenders. He said, "Wenger is the kind of manager who is not looking at individuals. He looks at the team.

"We all make mistakes, but when he talked about errors, he was looking at the whole side. That was a key issue in our time - if someone had a bad day, we didn't focus on that player.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I don't know what other managers did, but he always emphasised we had to take care of decision making. As a defender, people talk about how bad the back four might be - but if the whole team defend in the right way, it's easier for the back four. He wanted us to work together.





"This year, he's changed that. Now he's taking more care about the opposition. After 18, 19 years of playing 4-4-2, now he's playing three at the back. That means he's worried about what other people are doing."