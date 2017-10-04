Leeds Interested in Making January Move for Injury-Stricken Liverpool Striker

Leeds United are reportedly interested in taking in Liverpool's Danny Ings on loan in January, in their bid for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Ings played a pivotal role in Burnley's Championship campaign in the 2013/14 season - in which the Clarets finished second only to Leicester.

That season saw Ings find the back of the net on 21 occasions in 40 appearances under Sean Dyche, before he impressed on his maiden Premier League campaign with 11 goals. However, injuries have since restricted the Winchester-born forward to just 12 Liverpool outings in over two years.

According to ESPN, Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is keen to sign Ings on loan in January, in hope of the English forward recreating some of his form from four years ago.

Since his move to Liverpool in 2015, Ings has struggled for fitness, with injuries hampering his time at Anfield.

However, with his return to PL2 this season for the Merseyside outfit, the 25-year-old seems to be accumulating some valuable minutes, and a loan stint at Elland Road might be what's best for the out-of-favour striker.

Having to compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke hasn't been easy for Ings, and Jurgen Klopp's attacking options leave little room for Ings stepping in any time soon.

Meanwhile, Leeds currently occupy fifth place in the Championship - four points behind leaders Cardiff. The Yorkshire club went their opening seven games of the season unbeaten before a lapse in form has seen them lose three of their last four league games.

The club will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season come the end of the term. An extremely strong start saw the club seem a dead cert to win promotion to England's top flight. However, it wasn't to be after a poor turn of form at the end of the campaign saw Leeds only just miss out on the play-offs.