Reborn Spurs Star Moussa Sissoko Already Knows What He Wants to Do in January

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is finally coming alive at the London side following an underwhelming start at the club last season.

Having joined Spurs from Newcastle last year, the Frenchman failed to inspire confidence, but his attitude has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino restore faith in his ability and he has made five starts from the club's seven Premier League games so far this campaign.

FLORIAN CHOBLET/GettyImages

Sissoko garnered lots of interest from other clubs during the summer, but ultimately chose to remain with the Londoners.

"We thought about it [leaving] at the end of last season with my agent, and we decided that the best thing was to stay here with a year to go to the World Cup," Sissoko, who is on duty with the French national side, said to FootMercato.

"Even if I didn't play too much last season, I'm not the first nor the last player to have a difficult first season at a new club. And we thought everything was in place for me to flourish at Tottenham. Today, I tell myself, of course, that it was the right choice.

Didier Deschamps on Moussa Sissoko: "He is playing well but he is a good soldier. When I use him, I know he is going to respond." pic.twitter.com/sqWVWrDAhd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 3, 2017

"My relationship with him [Pochettino] is the simple one between coach and player. He talks to me to explain things on the pitch, to explain how to play. Sometimes, there are discussions about things outside of football. We have quite a simple interaction, like with most of the players."

The player expects rumours to begin swirling when the transfer period resumes in January, but he claims to already know exactly what he wants.

He added: "I think we’ll talk about me. After that, it won’t change anything in my head. I’m calm. I know what I want, where I want to go. The rest won’t bother me. I won’t let it get to me at all."