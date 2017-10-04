REVEALED: 25 Players Whose Values Have Risen the Most Since July 2017

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is the player in Europe's 'top five' leagues who has seen his transfer value climb the most in the three months that have passed since the 2017/18 season officially began with the opening of the summer transfer window on 1st July, closely followed by PSG hotshot Kylian Mbappe and rapidly emerging Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala.

Lukaku has been in fine goalscoring form since making the summer switch from Everton, netting 11 times in only 10 games, and the latest study from the CIES Football Observatory puts his value at €55.8m more than it was three months ago, a few days before he sealed his transfer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, the Belgian is considered to be worth close to €160m.

Mbappe has seen his value rise by just over €50m to a figure of €145.8m since his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, to be made permanent at the end of the summer.

New team-mate Neymar's value has also increased, but not by as much. His current value of €239.6m, more than the buyout clause PSG paid to sign him from Barcelona, is €28.4m greater than what he was worth on 1st July while still at Camp Nou.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Juve's Dybala, the new superstar in Turin, has seen his value increase by €47.3m over the last three months. Remarkably, in only seven Serie A games of 2017/18, the Argentine is already just a single goal short of matching his league tally for the whole of last season.

Despite being injured, Ousmane Dembele's value has shot up €45m to €137.5m.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also among those whose value has increased the most since July. Worth €27m at the start of the summer transfer window, his figure has more than doubled to nearly €60m, an increase of €31.7m.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He hasn't performed particularly well for the Reds just yet, but the huge increase can be explained by the fact that he had just 12 months left on his Arsenal contract on 1st July, with the risk of free agency looming, whereas now he is tied to a long-term deal at Liverpool.

Premier League players Marcus Rashford (€26.8m increase), Kevin de Bruyne (€25.6m increase) and Mohamed Salah (€25.2m increase) all also feature in the top 10 for the biggest rises in value.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Top 25 Biggest Rises in Value 1st July 2017 to 1st October 2017 (CIES):