Sam Allardyce 'in Legal Correspondence' With FA Over Ex-England Manager's Sacking

Sam Allardyce is believed to have challenged the Football Association's alleged claims over his sacking as England manager.

Press Association Sport (via BT Sport) have reported that the 62-year-old is in "legal correspondence" with English football's governing body over the reasons behind his dismissal after just 67 days in the job.

Allardyce was handed his P45 by the FA after just one match in charge of the senior Three Lions' squad after he was recorded by an undercover reporter explaining how to dodge third-party ownership rules in the game.

A report in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mail insinuated that the ex-Sunderland and West Ham United boss was preparing to sue the FA over his departure from the England set up.

Press Association Sport now understands that Allardyce's legal team have remained in constant contact with their affiliates in the England camp since he was sacked in September 2016 as they look to thrash out a conclusion to the ongoing saga.

The FA are said to have received and accepted a letter from Allardyce's advisers but are yet to make any public announcement regarding the situation that has dragged on for over 12 months.

Allardyce was caught on camera by the Daily Telegraph, whose reporter was posing a part of a business group from the Far East interested in acquring footballers' rights in the UK, as he explained how it was possible to circumvent the FA's rules regarding player transfers.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers boss labelled the metting an "entrapment" following the release of the footage, before accepting that his position had been made untenable by the video.

Allardyce, who also mocked England predecessor Roy Hodgson and said the FA were only in the game "for the money" during the meeting, has been out of work after he shock departure as Crystal Palace gaffer in the summer.

He was reportedly offered the opportunity to take over the Turkish national side on Tuesday, but decided to turn down the role.

