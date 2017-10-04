Soccer

Sam Allardyce 'in Legal Correspondence' With FA Over Ex-England Manager's Sacking

40 minutes ago

Sam Allardyce is believed to have challenged the Football Association's alleged claims over his sacking as England manager.

Press Association Sport (via BT Sport) have reported that the 62-year-old is in "legal correspondence" with English football's governing body over the reasons behind his dismissal after just 67 days in the job.

Allardyce was handed his P45 by the FA after just one match in charge of the senior Three Lions' squad after he was recorded by an undercover reporter explaining how to dodge third-party ownership rules in the game.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

A report in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mail insinuated that the ex-Sunderland and West Ham United boss was preparing to sue the FA over his departure from the England set up.

Press Association Sport now understands that Allardyce's legal team have remained in constant contact with their affiliates in the England camp since he was sacked in September 2016 as they look to thrash out a conclusion to the ongoing saga.

The FA are said to have received and accepted a letter from Allardyce's advisers but are yet to make any public announcement regarding the situation that has dragged on for over 12 months.

Allardyce was caught on camera by the Daily Telegraph, whose reporter was posing a part of a business group from the Far East interested in acquring footballers' rights in the UK, as he explained how it was possible to circumvent the FA's rules regarding player transfers.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers boss labelled the metting an "entrapment" following the release of the footage, before accepting that his position had been made untenable by the video.

Allardyce, who also mocked England predecessor Roy Hodgson and said the FA were only in the game "for the money" during the meeting, has been out of work after he shock departure as Crystal Palace gaffer in the summer.

He was reportedly offered the opportunity to take over the Turkish national side on Tuesday, but decided to turn down the role.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters