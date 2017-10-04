Soccer

West Ham Fans Rinse Vice-Chairman Karren Brady on Twitter After 'Luxury Burger' Tweet

an hour ago

West Ham United haven't had the greatest of starts to their Premier League season. They moved up to 15th in the league after Diafra Sakho's 90th minute winner gave the Hammers a vital 1-0 win over Swansea, but that's about as good as things have got for the fans so far this season.

Their frustration has now boiled over to Twitter after Brady posted a tweet regarding the BBC One show 'the Apprentice' she appears on every year. 

The tweet shows a burger with the caption: "Does this look like a ‘luxury’ burger to you?!!" referring to one of the group tasks in the show's upcoming episodes which is then followed up by a reminder for viewers to tune into the show, and in typical Twitter fashion the West Ham fans were very quick to respond.



The fans will be hoping the club can kickstart their season when they play Burnley at Turf Moor after the international break.

