West Ham Fans Rinse Vice-Chairman Karren Brady on Twitter After 'Luxury Burger' Tweet

West Ham United haven't had the greatest of starts to their Premier League season. They moved up to 15th in the league after Diafra Sakho's 90th minute winner gave the Hammers a vital 1-0 win over Swansea, but that's about as good as things have got for the fans so far this season.

Their frustration has now boiled over to Twitter after Brady posted a tweet regarding the BBC One show 'the Apprentice' she appears on every year.

Does this look like a ‘luxury’ burger to you?!! Coming tonight on @bbcapprentice BBC1 9pm… pic.twitter.com/mIghdctorf — Lady Brady (@karren_brady) October 4, 2017

The tweet shows a burger with the caption: "Does this look like a ‘luxury’ burger to you?!!" referring to one of the group tasks in the show's upcoming episodes which is then followed up by a reminder for viewers to tune into the show, and in typical Twitter fashion the West Ham fans were very quick to respond.

Does this look like 'retractable' seating' to you?!! pic.twitter.com/NWYbGJwQYJ — J.O'B (@chanceig) October 4, 2017





Does this look like close to the pitch to you ??? pic.twitter.com/m5InkK6gg1 — ⚒Stevie Sizzle ⚒ (@TheSullis) October 4, 2017





You should see the shit served up in the West Ham concourse for the best part of £10. It comparison that burger looks amazing #whufc — ⚒ Forever West Ham ⚒ (@ForeverWestHam4) October 4, 2017

Hi Karren. Imagine one of the tasks was to install retractable seating that doesn't retract. That would be ridiculous, don't you think? — Dave (@thedman77) October 4, 2017

Does this look like a football stadium to you? pic.twitter.com/IiVCTyDdFY — Bradley (@bradwr1) October 4, 2017

Does this look like a striker to you? pic.twitter.com/WLkHSQCTIS — Alexander Gowing (@AlexanderGowing) October 4, 2017

The fans will be hoping the club can kickstart their season when they play Burnley at Turf Moor after the international break.