Soccer

West Ham Full-Back Keen to Give Slaven Bilic 'a Headache' Over First-Team Selection

2 hours ago

Arthur Masuaku has confirmed that he wants to give Slaven Bilić something to think about over who should start at left-back for West Ham this season.

The French-born defender, who could make his first senior appearance for DR Congo when they face Libya on Saturday, is on cloud nine after two incredible substitute appearances against Tottenham and Swansea saw him register consecutive assists for the Hammers.

Despite often playing second fiddle to Aaron Cresswell, the former Olympiacos defender is adamant that he hasn't let his lack of playing time get to him.

"I feel good and, in my opinion, I just have to keep focused even when I am not playing and try to do my best for the team," Masuaku told the club website. "That is working well for me at the moment.

"I am happy to keep working. In the last game [against Tottenham] I crossed and Cheikhou [Kouyaté] scored and now I am even more happy because we won, as last week we didn’t manage that.

"It is not frustrating not to start. The coach makes the decisions and I have to give him a headache. I am still young."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 23-year-old joined West Ham last summer for £7m, leaving Greek giants Olympiacos after a two-year spell in Piraeus. 


The ex-Valenciennes defender has gone on to make 20 appearances in claret and blue, scoring one goal and assisting three more.

