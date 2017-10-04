Soccer

Xabi Alonso Tips Ex-Teammate for Reds Manager Role After Impressive Start to Coaching Career

an hour ago

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has been keeping an eye on Steven Gerrard's early life as a manager, with the Englishman taking charge of the Reds' U18 squad over the summer, and believes that the 37-year-old will one day be the manager at Anfield.

Alonso hung up his boots this summer after a decorated playing career, spending the last three years with German giants Bayern Munich. The World Cup-winning midfielder also spent five years at the Santiago Bernabéu after leaving Liverpool in 2009 to join Real Madrid for €35m.

"I’m following the early steps of his career closely and for sure he has all the attributes to become a big manager and a Liverpool manager one day," Alonso told the club website

"For sure, to have someone with his knowledge [will help Liverpool’s youngsters]. But it’s different, you can be a great player but being a manager is a different task.

"For sure, he’s really focused and if he’s able to deliver that message he will be a good one."

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Alonso is one of the most popular figures in football, earning a near-flawless reputation during his time in Merseyside, Madrid and Munich. 


With two Champions League's and a World Cup to his name, the former Spain midfielder decided to retire alongside German legend Philipp Lahm over the summer, ending a playing career that lasted almost 20 years.

