Atletico Madrid Withdraw All Away Tickets for Barcelona Fans as Catalan Tensions Rise

Barcelona will play without the backing of their fans for a second successive match over ticketing problems ahead of their La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

Amid growing tensions between Spain and Catalonia, La Blaugrana issued a statement on their website on Wednesday evening revealing that "logistical problems" meant their away following would not be able to buy tickets to watch their heroes in action at Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca and Atletico are due to face one another in the Spanish capital on 14th October but, following their clash behind closed doors against Las Palmas last Saturday, the Catalan giants will not be vociferously backed by their supporters for yet another league encounter.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The statement read: "Due to logistical problems in the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico de Madrid cannot supply the tickets previously offered to FC Barcelona supporters clubs ahead of La Liga match on Saturday 14th of October (8.45pm CET).

"Therefore, all FC Barcelona supporters clubs ticket applications for the above match have been cancelled."

The issue is the latest in the massive feud currently being played out on the world stage between Spain and its north-eastern territory of Catalona after the latter held a referendum - deemed illegal by Spain's courts - over voting whether or not to claim independence from the rest of the Iberian peninsula-based nation.

Shambles — Dave Miney (@daveminey) October 4, 2017

Around 750,000 Catalans protested on Wednesday after violence marred the actual vote taking place on Sunday as Spanish riot police tried - and somewhat successfully - prevented some Catalans from voting 'yes' or 'no' at a variety of polling stations in the district.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has clashed with King Felipe of Spain and the country's prime minister Mariano Rajoy over the validity of the referendum, and the former has already stated that Catalonia will secede from Spain and their rule in the coming days.

Barcelona, who played on the day of the referendum, had attempted to postpone their game against Las Palmas but, after that request was thrown out, secured a 3-0 victory in an empty Camp Nou stadium as a result.

