Soccer

Bayern Munich Star Reveals Club Chiefs Have Quizzed Him on Jurgen Klopp's Management Style

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has admitted that the club's chiefs have asked him about Jurgen Klopp as they look to appoint Carlo Ancelotti's successor at the Allianz Arena before the end of the international break. 

Initial reports have suggested that Jupp Heynckes is set to come out of retirement to lead the Bavarians until the end of the season, at which point they will have had time to put long-term plans in place. 

But speaking to Sky Sports this week, Hummels admitted that he still keeps a close eye on what his former Dortmund coach is up to - adding that while he is unsure who will succeed Ancelotti, he has answered the club's questions about Klopp.


"I'm following Jurgen Klopp really closely because of the seven years we had when he coached me at Borussia Dortmund," he said. "I was really happy when he had a good start this year, but right now it looks a little tough for him and the club. But he and the team will get out of this situation, it's not too bad but it's not as good as they wanted it to be."

Speaking about his club's search for a new leader, he continued: "Munich talked to me and asked me something (about Klopp), I said my opinion. But I don't know if (Thomas Tuchel) is the most likely candidate for the job, or if there is one or two others. I have no idea. I will be as curious as all of us, reading newspapers to see what's going to happen."

