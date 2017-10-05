Dave Edwards Ranks Wales Teammate Amongst Best in Europe & it's NOT Gareth Bale

90Min
October 05, 2017

Reading midfielder and Wales international Dave Edwards has claimed Joe Allen is one of Europe's best players, ahead of their final two World Cup qualifying fixtures. 

Wales will be without their usual star man, Gareth Bale, for the two games against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland due to calf-strain. However, according to Edwards, Wales can put their faith in Allen as the team heads into these two crucial matches. 

Edwards said, as quoted by The Mirror: “I’d want to have Joe Allen in that midfield every day of the week, I think he's one of the best midfielders in Europe, I really do."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Allen was a pivotal part of Wales' success at the 2016 European Championships, where they made the semi-finals and - unlike his teammate Bale - he was included in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament. 


“I watch him train and he’s something else." Edwards added. 


"The way he can carry a team in the way he’s done in previous games for Wales has shown he’s become as integral to us as Gareth is.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Wales travel to Tblisi for the first of their final two qualifications matches, where a win will be enough to secure a top two finish in their group, if the Republic of Ireland fail to beat Moldova. Otherwise it may come down to the final game against the Ireland on Monday night. 


The Welsh supporters are truly behind Allen, who was made the fans' player of the year at the FAW annual awards last week. 


Without usual talisman Bale, who is Wales' top goalscorer in qualifying, it will be Allen that Wales call upon to lead their side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters