Dave Edwards Ranks Wales Teammate Amongst Best in Europe & it's NOT Gareth Bale

Reading midfielder and Wales international Dave Edwards has claimed Joe Allen is one of Europe's best players, ahead of their final two World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Wales will be without their usual star man, Gareth Bale, for the two games against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland due to calf-strain. However, according to Edwards, Wales can put their faith in Allen as the team heads into these two crucial matches.

Edwards said, as quoted by The Mirror: “I’d want to have Joe Allen in that midfield every day of the week, I think he's one of the best midfielders in Europe, I really do."

Allen was a pivotal part of Wales' success at the 2016 European Championships, where they made the semi-finals and - unlike his teammate Bale - he was included in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament.





“I watch him train and he’s something else." Edwards added.





"The way he can carry a team in the way he’s done in previous games for Wales has shown he’s become as integral to us as Gareth is.”

Wales travel to Tblisi for the first of their final two qualifications matches, where a win will be enough to secure a top two finish in their group, if the Republic of Ireland fail to beat Moldova. Otherwise it may come down to the final game against the Ireland on Monday night.





The Welsh supporters are truly behind Allen, who was made the fans' player of the year at the FAW annual awards last week.





Without usual talisman Bale, who is Wales' top goalscorer in qualifying, it will be Allen that Wales call upon to lead their side.