Gunners New Boy Admits He Doesn't Expect to Replicate Goalscoring Form for Arsenal

Arsenal summer signing Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he doesn't expect to replicate his Lyon goalscoring form for the Gunners, citing Arsene Wenger's reluctance to play him in every game.

The Frenchman his 37 goals in 45 games for the Ligue 1 side last season across five competitions, but has reached October with just four goals in seven games for the Gunners - having been left out of Wenger's squads for the club's Europa League and Carabao Cup games.

Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates this season:



9 shots

6 shots on target

4 goals



Clinical from the comfort of his own home. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TW1s0u0mwi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

Quoted by the Sun in the international break, the hitman said: "I will try my level best to achieve that but there is a big difference in that I was played in virtually every match at Lyon. Here the manager likes to rotate players to keep them fresh for the Premier League.

"I will try my best to score that many goals but this is my first season so it's all quite new. I want to settle in and repay the confidence that's been shown in me.

Most goals scored from headers in the Premier League this season:



A. Morata (3)

J. Vardy

A. Lacazette

S. Aguero

J. Lascelles (all 2) pic.twitter.com/D07dktSROR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2017

"The main difference in the Premier League is that game is a lot more physical. The pace of the game is also very different - I now really understand what it means to play box to box. Things can move so fast that you don't have time to catch your breath or think about the next move."

Lacazette is in France's squad for key World Cup qualifying fixtures against Bulgaria and Belarus this week, with Les Bleus needing to win both to guarantee qualification for the tournament in Russia, but the Arsenal man is likely to be behind Alexandre Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe and club teammate Olivier Giroud in the pecking order.