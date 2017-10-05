Soccer

Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Lifts the Lid on Best Pal Jurgen Klopp's Playing Days

2 hours ago

Huddersfield boss David Wagner claims it was love at first sight when he first met Jurgen Klopp in 1991 during their playing days.

Wagner and the Liverpool manager used to ply their trades for Bundesliga side Mainz, and Klopp began his career as a striker, before being converted into a no-nonsense full-back.

Wagner recalled the memory in FourFourTwo magazine's November edition, via the Liverpool Echo: "In the beginning we were competitors. He was a striker and I was a striker.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Then Jurgen became a defender and I think it was a good decision from the manager! You have to pay credit to Jurgen because he was a proper striker, a goalscorer, strong in the air and quick - I remember he scored four goals in a match once.


"But the manager said 'Okay, now you're a defender.' And he never moaned. He adapted and had a proper career as a defender.

"It was love on the first view, as we say in Germany! We became friends more or less from that very first meeting. We were able to communicate and we were on the same level. More or less right from the start we became roomies and spent every second around football."

Wagner, who also revealed he was Klopp's best man at his wedding in 2005 where he doesn't recall making his speech after getting too drunk, will come up against his best friend for the first time on October 28 when Huddersfield travel to Anfield.

