Liverpool's Brazilian Duo Face Race Against Time to Be Ready for Premier League Clash With Man Utd

Liverpool's Brazilian duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, who are away on international duty, will be on a mission to be geared up for their upcoming clash against Manchester United next Saturday.

With Brazil having already qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that both Coutinho and Firmino won't be too fatigued after their final qualifier against Chile. Tite's Brazil side have enjoyed a successful campaign with both Firmino and Coutinho becoming regulars in the starting eleven.

The pair will report for club training next Thursday, according to the Liverpool Echo, meaning they will only have 48 hours to prepare for the clash on Saturday afternoon following a twelve-hour flight from South America.

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp, most of his key players will report back from international duty by Wednesday, with Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah having almost a week to prepare, while England trio Henderson, Chamberlain and Sturridge will be back following their qualifiers on Sunday.

Liverpool will be hoping to walk away with all three points after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last time out. A win would see them pushing for the top six, while United will be looking to maintain their superb start to the season, having remained unbeaten in the league.

Behind City only on goal difference, United will want to keep pace with their rivals by getting the win at Anfield.