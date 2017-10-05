PSG Star Adrien Rabiot Admits Interest in the Premier League & His 'Fondness' for Liverpool

90Min
October 05, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot has admitted he would be open to the prospect of moving to the Premier League in the future. 

As reported by The Daily Mail, Rabiot has ambitions of playing in the Premier League one day and admits he used to follow Liverpool as a youngster.

"I think I would like to experience something else," said the 22-year-old. "There are a lot of very good championships, it’s also very rewarding to go elsewhere.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Rabiot has been a regular so far for PSG this season, and has impressed for the Ligue 1 giants. The midfielder has played in every league and Champions League game so far for the Parisians, scoring once and creating two assists. 

However, despite playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, we could one day see the 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Arsenal, playing in England's top flight.

Rabiot is currently involved with the France squad ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria on Saturday night before taking on Belarus three days later at the Stade De France. 

France currently sit at the top of their group, just one point ahead of Sweden with two games left to play.

