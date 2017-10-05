PSG Star Dismisses Newcastle Links But Admits to Wanting Talks About His Future

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has denied any truth to the reports suggesting he is after a move to Newcastle United or any other club.

The Frenchman had been linked with a move to St. James' Park, but he has responded to the rumours by saying they are completely 'unfounded'.

He did admit though that he is after talks with PSG about his future 'at some stage'. He said on Twitter: "Rumours about my future are totally unfounded even if I understand that the media must tell or write some stories and that Paris Saint-Germain attract a lot of attention.





"I want to say that I am attached to the club which has the ambition to win everything, to the city of Paris, and that I concentrate on my season. All that is said about me is false! We will talk about my future in-house with the club."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez supposedly wanted to bring in a new goalkeeper over the summer, and did target Areola as a possible signing but was put off upon finding he would cost upwards of £12m.

Areola, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2019, may have denied the links to Newcastle, but claims have been made that the 24-year-old has been unsettled at the Parc des Prince since the club tried to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid and Pepe Reina from Napoli.