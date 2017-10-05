Real Madrid Handed Boost as First Team Trio Return to Training Ahead of Getafe & Spurs Clashes

Real Madrid have been handed a boost as Karim Benzema, Theo Hernandez and Marcelo have all returned to first team training.

The club confirmed the news on their official site, and it is bound to go down well with fans who have seen their side make a stuttering start to the new season.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Benzema and Hernandez are more likely to start Madrid's next two matches, with Marcelo having come through the first part of a workout on Wednesday.

The Brazilian had suffered 'a grade 2 tear' in his bicep femorus muscle against Real Betis, Hernandez was sidelined with a shoulder injury picked up against Levante and Benzema had been out with a muscle injury sustained against Levante.

The club's site read: "Real Madrid returned to training today (on Wednesday evening), completing the first session of the week without the 14 players who have been called up for their national sides.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Casilla, Luca, Theo, Llorente, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema and Marcelo trained out on pitch 3 with the Castilla squad. The Brazilian full-back completed the first part of the session with the group, before finishing off on his own."

Madrid will be eager to get Marcelo and Benzema in particular back into the first team - Zinedine Zidane's men have struggled so far in La Liga, and need to close the seven-point gap on rivals Barcelona.





They face Getafe up next in the league and then a potentially tough tie against Tottenham in the Champions League.