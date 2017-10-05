Southgate Insists Man City Star Will Win Over England Fans After Being Handed No.10 Role

England boss Gareth Southgate is insistent that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will win over the fans after two very lacklustre performances in the last round of World Cup Qualifiers.

Sterling has grabbed 6 goals in 9 Premier League games for Manchester City and The Mirror have reported that Southgate plans to play the 22-year-old in the No.10 role in Thursday night's match at Wembley.

In response to the criticism Sterling has faced since he was substituted off at half time in the qualifier against Malta, Southgate reassured us that Sterling is a "tough lad" while addressing the press.

He said "That's one of the attributes I really like about him. He is ready. He can beat people, his goal-scoring record is improving - which is important - and he works hard for the team, chasing back and tackling. He is not just a winger."

The Guardian also reported that Southgate invited John Barnes to talk to the squad about his experiences and how to overcome the difficulties that you face when being lambasted by fans and critics.



Southgate said: "John came and spoke to us a few months ago, We have some very exciting talent who want to go and express themselves, and we want to give them the framework to do that.





"He [Sterling] bounces back from disappointments and he goes again. I can see he is ready for tomorrow and looking forward to it. He is in a good moment with his club, he is working with a good coach there and we have huge belief in him as well."