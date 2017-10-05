How to Watch Venezuela vs. Uruguay: World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Time, TV Channel

How to watch Venezuela vs. Uruguay on October 5 in a World Cup qualifying match. 

Nihal Kolur
October 05, 2017

Uruguay travel to San Cristóbal to face Venezuela in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

Uruguay currently sit in second place on the South American table after a 2-1 victory over Paraguay last month. Óscar Tabárez's side have won eight matches while losing five in 16 games thus far. Three matches for Uruguay have resulted in a draw. The Uruguayans will look to gain three critical points to separate themselves from third place Colombia, who have 26 points.

Venezuela have not fared well in qualifying matches thus far and sit at the bottom of the table with eight points. The Venezuelans have won just one match while losing 10. Five matches for Venezuela have ended in a draw.

These two nations last met in October 2016, witch Uruguay rolling to a 3-0 victory in Montevideo.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports Spanish

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

