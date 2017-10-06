Alexis Sanchez Edges Closer to Arsenal Exit as Report Claims Star Is Holding Out for Huge Deal

With less than 10 months remaining on his current contracts at the Emirates, Alexis Sanchez's latest reported demands have seemingly made it clear to all parties that he wants to leave Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is determined not to lose his side's talisman to a Premier League rival. However, it is understood that the Chilean has already rejected a deal worth £300,000-a-week, and would hold out for closer to £400,000-a-week, as reported by Express Sport.

After a summer of speculation, the Gunners managed to keep hold of the Chilean forward amidst interest from Manchester City, despite a £60m bid being tabled.

However, after new contract talks have come to a standstill, it is likely that Alexis will leave Arsenal next summer, with the 28-year-old striker being free to hold pre-contract talks with another club in January.

Goal claims the former Barcelona forward has no chance of staying put at the Emirates, while both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are closely following his situation.

Both PSG and Manchester City will also have little trouble matching Alexis' wage demands however, City remain favourites to complete a deal for the Chilean, seeing him switch North London for Manchester.





Since making the switch to the Premier League in 2014, Alexis has netted 73 goals from 151 games across all competitions. A record that should prove to be very enticing for any potential suitors.



