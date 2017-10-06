Arda Turan Hits Out at 'Difficult' Barcelona Exile as Nou Camp Nightmare Continues

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is not a happy camper at Barcelona nowadays, and it's totally understandable.

The former Atletico Madrid man hasn't played a single minute under new boss Ernesto Valverde this season, but is still part of the Turkey set-up, having taken a U-turn on his international retirement.

Since leaving the Rojiblancos for Barca two years ago, Turan has only managed to start 23 games. He certainly wasn't one of Luis Enrique's favourites, and Valverde's arrival hasn't changed anything so far.

Speaking to the press ahead of Turkey's World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Friday, the 30-year-old said: "It's been a while since I played and it is not easy. It means that games become as much a mental question as a physical one. I want to do what the coach asks of me and form part of a historic day like this one."

"I must be prepared psychologically to take on this game. I am prepared, but we will see how I respond."

During the summer, Turan was believed to have expressed a desire to return to Atletico and reunite with Diego Simeone.

However, the club's transfer ban was always going to be an issue and he wouldn't have been able to play until January - although those circumstances would have been pretty much the same as when he joined the Catalan side while they were under sanctions in 2015.

For now, Turan should be focused on trying to get himself into the manager's thoughts. Time, however, is certainly against him.