Atletico Madrid Close in on Arsenal Target & Argentina Youth Ace Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal target, Lautaro Martinez is close to agreeing a deal seeing him make the switch to from Racing Club to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old front man had an impressive 2016/17 campaign, netting nine goals from 23 appearances in the league, with top clubs such as the Gunners, Real Madrid and Monaco all keeping tabs on the Argentinian youth international.
However, after catching the eye of compatriot Diego Simeone, it is now Atletico Madrid who are currently in poll position to pen a deal for Martinez, as reported by TalkSport.
A January switch from Buenos Aires to Madrid is heavily rumoured among Argentinian press outlets, with a deal worth £10.75m allegedly already agreed upon between Atletico Madrid and Racing Club.
Following the expiry of Atletico's transfer embargo, Martinez will likely be the first signing of the 2017/18 campaign for Los Rojiblancos, with the deal expected to be finalised by the time the window re-opens in the new year.