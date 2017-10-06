Atletico Madrid Close in on Arsenal Target & Argentina Youth Ace Lautaro Martinez

90Min
October 06, 2017

Arsenal target, Lautaro Martinez is close to agreeing a deal seeing him make the switch to from Racing Club to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old front man had an impressive 2016/17 campaign, netting nine goals from 23 appearances in the league, with top clubs such as the Gunners, Real Madrid and Monaco all keeping tabs on the Argentinian youth international.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

However, after catching the eye of compatriot Diego Simeone, it is now Atletico Madrid who are currently in poll position to pen a deal for Martinez, as reported by TalkSport.

A January switch from Buenos Aires to Madrid is heavily rumoured among Argentinian press outlets, with a deal worth £10.75m allegedly already agreed upon between Atletico Madrid and Racing Club.

Following the expiry of Atletico's transfer embargo, Martinez will likely be the first signing of the 2017/18 campaign for Los Rojiblancos, with the deal expected to be finalised by the time the window re-opens in the new year.

