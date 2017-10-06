Brazil Legend Ronaldo Names His Greatest Ever XI & Makes One Startling Omission

Try as we might to move on from it, the "who is better?" debate about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi just won't go away.

The football megastars have been rivals for what seems like an eternity and, with neither looking like their powers are waning, we could be watching this battle continue for some time yet.

One ex-superstar who has had his say recently is Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who offered his verdict on who he considered to be his all-time greatest starting lineup throughout football's illustrious history - and his decision not to pick one of the above has certainly raised a few eyebrows:

E aí, tá fraca a seleção do Ronaldo? A post shared by Esporte Interativo (@esporteinterativo) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

That's right, Ronaldo snubbed his namesake in favour of putting Messi, captain of Brazil's bitter South American rivals Argentina, in his side instead.

We imagine that the Real Madrid striker won't lose too much sleep over the opinion of the ex-Inter and Barcelona goalscorer, but it is surprising to see there's no place for Cristiano in that XI.

That said, just look at the talent on offer in Ronaldo's team. What a frightening side that would be to face!

