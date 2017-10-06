Brazil Legend Ronaldo Names His Greatest Ever XI & Makes One Startling Omission

90Min
October 06, 2017

Try as we might to move on from it, the "who is better?" debate about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi just won't go away.

The football megastars have been rivals for what seems like an eternity and, with neither looking like their powers are waning, we could be watching this battle continue for some time yet.

One ex-superstar who has had his say recently is Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who offered his verdict on who he considered to be his all-time greatest starting lineup throughout football's illustrious history - and his decision not to pick one of the above has certainly raised a few eyebrows:

E aí, tá fraca a seleção do Ronaldo?

A post shared by Esporte Interativo (@esporteinterativo) on

That's right, Ronaldo snubbed his namesake in favour of putting Messi, captain of Brazil's bitter South American rivals Argentina, in his side instead.

We imagine that the Real Madrid striker won't lose too much sleep over the opinion of the ex-Inter and Barcelona goalscorer, but it is surprising to see there's no place for Cristiano in that XI.

That said, just look at the talent on offer in Ronaldo's team. What a frightening side that would be to face!

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters