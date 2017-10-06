Ex-Premier League Star Robin van Persie Eyeing Emotional Return to Boyhood Club Feyenoord

90Min
October 06, 2017

Dutch forward Robin van Persie is approaching the end of his elite career at the age of 34, and - as many players often do at this point - is pursuing a return to his boyhood club.

In a glittering career, Van Persie rose to fame at Arsenal after breaking through at Feyenoord, sealing the move in 2004. 

Of course, he went on to betray the Gunners faithful by making the switch up north to Manchester United, where he won the Premier League title after a £24m move.

Fast forward to 2015, and van Persie was snapped up by Fenerbahce, where he still plays now. Turkish site Aksam reports that the club are now looking to push out their older stars, in favour of younger stars like Macedonia's Elif Elmas.

It is believed that Fenerbahce are hoping for an immediate deal to be struck whereby van Persie would be left out of their squad, and Feyenoord could sign him as a free agent. 


Thirteen years have passed since van Persie last represented the club which gave him the first taste of his career potential, and he can be immensely satisfied with his achievements. The Dutchman will join Dirk Kuyt as a legend who came back to pay his dues at Feyenoord.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters