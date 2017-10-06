Fabian Delph Could Be Offered Bumper New Contract After Impressing Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Fabian Delph is in line for a new, lucrative contract at the club following an impressive spell this season during which he has wowed manager Pep Guardiola.

Delph turned down a move to Stoke City this summer to fight for his place at City, and it looks like his decision is about to pay off - literally.

According to the Sun, the English midfielder - currently on an £85,000-a-week deal - is now set for talks with the club over a fresh deal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A City source is reported as having told the paper that the player's attitude and the fact that he turned down an opportunity to leave has gone down very well with Guardiola.

“He still has two-years left on his deal after Christmas, and a new contract is not out of the question," said the source. “He needs to keep impressing and stay clear of injuries. Pep likes his attitude and the fact he turned down a move away.

“Fabian wanted to give his career here one last go and is reaping the rewards of that. He’s a low earner and helps the home-grown quota.”

Sergio Agüero and Fabian Delph are pushing for returns and could even be fit to face Stoke next weekend. [@Sammy_Goal] — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 6, 2017

Delph has made 26 appearances for the Etihad side since joining from Aston Villa two years ago. He is now an important player in Guardiola's squad, but must continue working and keeping healthy if he is to carve out a real future for himself under the Spanish boss.

"He showed us, he showed me, he showed his teammates a lot," Guardiola recently said regarding the reborn star.

"It's not easy when, for a long period you don't play and, OK, a manager gives you an opportunity and play one position you never play before, in Champions League and here, so it means a lot."