John Terry Makes Revelation About Red Hot Harry Kane After Last-Gasp England Winner

Chelsea legend John Terry has hailed Harry Kane as "one of the best I've ever faced" after the striker's matchwinning strike for England on Thursday.

The prolific Tottenham Hotspur marksman bagged a 93rd-minute winner in the Three Lions' drab 1-0 victory over Slovenia at Wembley that seured their passage to next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Taking to his personal Instagram account following the slender win, Aston Villa star Terry lauded Kane's all-round ability and stated that his former club's bitter rivals had a truly superb goalscorer in their midst.

Congratulations @england and congratulations @harrykane ©⚽️ What a player this man is 👊🏻 Definitely one of the very best I have ever played against and an absolute goal machine. A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The caption accompaying his image above read: “Congratulations England and congratulations Harry Kane. What a player this man is. Definitely one of the very best I have ever played against and an absolute goal machine.”

Kane has been in frightening form for Tottenham ever since he put the now well-known football cliche of "Harry Kane doesn't score in August" behind him.

The 24-year-old's goal on Thursday took his tally to the season for club and country to a scintillating 14 goals in just 12 appearances so far in 2017/18.

Kane went three games without a goal in August but, since netting his first two strikes of the season in the 4-0 qualifier against Malta at the start of September, has not looked back.

The Tottenham youth product has nabbed braces against Everton, West Ham and Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, and has also plundered five goals in Spurs' two opening Champions League group stages - a brace which came against Borussia Dortmund being followed up by a hat-trick against Apoel Nicosia two weeks later.

Swansea City are the only team to have kept Kane at bay since 1st September, and Bournemouth will be the next club tasked with keeping him out when top flight football reconvenes on 14th October.

