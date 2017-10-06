Jose Mourinho Insists Man Utd's Strong Start 'Means Nothing' Ahead of Visit to Liverpool

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has played down the achievements of his side and talk of the title thus far - claiming that their strong start "means nothing".

Undefeated in the Premier League and winning six games on the bounce in all competitions, United have started to click and are expected to rival Man City for the title in May. Second to City on goal difference, they've been the stable and counter attacking counterpart to Guardiola's stylish side - and both have been equally impressive.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Record, Mourinho said: “Nothing has happened yet. Last year it started harder and it turned out really well. This year it has started really well, but we do not know how it’s going to end."

Having won the league twice with Chelsea, Mourinho's title-winning experience will certainly be beneficial to the United squad. Following a strong start to the season, Mourinho was keen to dismiss the hype.

He added: “In another championship, this would mean almost the title, but in England; it means nothing.”

Opposition defenders, look away now... pic.twitter.com/S4C9s0HTLJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2017

“I am a better coach today than I was before because I have a different control of my emotions," said Mourinho. "I face difficulties with more maturity and that means I can keep my feet on the ground.”

In past years, knee slides onto the pitch and pre-match mind games have defined Mourinho's management. However, during his time at United, we've seen much less of this and more tactical masterclass and intuitive man management.

Defensively resolute and armed with Lukaku up top, they're beginning to replicate the displays of Mourinho's title-winning Chelsea team of 2004. With Manchester set to be the destination of this year's title, Mourinho will assure his team to take nothing for granted - including this blistering start.