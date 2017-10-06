Manchester United Considering Shock Move for Liverpool Midfielder to Deepen Midfield Stock

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock move for German midfielder Emre Can from bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Italian news site Tuttosport have claimed that the Red Devils' boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player, and is eyeing him up as a replacement for club captain Michael Carrick, and teammate Ander Herrera, whose contracts both expire this coming summer.

Emre Can will leave us but I couldn’t care less — Dan (@LeftBackMoreno) October 4, 2017

In recent weeks there seems to have been a contract dispute between the German international and his current club, and reports of the player leaving the club has not phased many fans.

Rather than seeing this as a loss for the Reds, fans of the Merseyside club see it as a positive move towards the future, with the talk of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot potentially making a move to the Merseyside team.

Replace Emre Can with Adrien Rabiot? Yes please. What an upgrade that'd be. — Mik (@MikLFC) October 5, 2017

The reports from Italy go on to claim that chief United scout Javier Ribalta has been keeping an eager eye on the Liverpool player, and has been very pleased by what he has seen ahead of a potential switch that could cause quite a lot of controversy between the fans of either club, as it has been over 70 years since a Liverpool player moved to Manchester United, which came in the form of Allenby Chilton, way back in 1938.

In contrast to the supporters of Liverpool, who appear very reserved and relaxed on the prospect of losing Can, Manchester United fans will be unhappy to see Herrera depart the club if he fails to sign a new contract with the club. It has been a shock to some fans to see last years player of the season at Old Trafford being left on the bench for the majority of games this season.

Though he's been using small seat belt on the bench, Ander Herrera's attitude and commitment to the club is applaudable. Does his job well. — IYAWO MARTIAL (@Nazygold2) October 4, 2017

The Manchester side aren't the only club in the market for the German International, as Serie A champions Juventus have been fans of him for an extended amount of time, and may very well make a move to bring the player to Turin this January. His performances for Liverpool have been repeatedly solid, and he would sure to be a great addition to any squad in Europe.

It will be intriguing to see whether the 23-year-old makes an appearance against United when the two teams meet following the international break. One thing is for sure, Can is currently a Liverpool player, and he is sure to put 100% into his role at the club.