Trinidad and Tobago travel to San Luis Potosí to face Mexico on Friday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Trinidad and Tobago enter Friday in last place on the CONCACAF World Cup table with just three points from eight matches. After losing their last five matches, Dennis Lawrence's side has been eliminated from advancing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia.

Mexico, meanwhile, sits at the top of the table with 18 points after a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica last month. Mexico has yet to lose in the group stages, winning five out of eight matches. Juan Carlos Osorio's team has already secured a place in Russia, so expect to see a rotating side as the nation aims to win the group.

In the CONCACAF group, the top three nations clinch a spot in Russia, while the fourth place nation enters a playoff to determine their fate.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 6, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.