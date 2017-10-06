New David Beckham: Man Utd Keen on Phil Neville's Son Starring for Valencia Academy

90Min
October 06, 2017

Manchester United may have found the 'new David Beckham' if gossip from Spain regarding the Old Trafford club's interest in signing Harvey Neville - son of fellow 'Class of '92' star Phil - is to be believed.

Neville is currently starring with Valencia's academy in Spain. He joined the club's youth setup in the summer of 2015 when his father took an assistant coaching role with the first-team.

Mi mejor amigo-my best mate!!!

A post shared by Philip Neville (@philipneville18) on

Uncle Gary Neville later then took over as first-team coach. However, despite both Phil and Gary leaving Valencia to return to England after the latter was sacked in 2016, Harvey remained and appears to have earned rave reviews for his development.

Wearing the number seven shirt when he plays, the youngster's technique has been compared to that of Beckham, with Super Deportes reporting this week that United were keen on taking 15-year-old Neville Jr. to Manchester during the summer.

The report also noted that Tottenham have registered interest in the player more recently.

🔥⚽️

A post shared by Harvey Neville (@harvey.neville) on

Prior to moving to Spain, Harvey had been part of the academy at Manchester City. That was despite his father's obvious connections to United.

Super Deportes suggests that he is deliberately avoiding making the move to United to ensure that he is judged for his own ability rather than his family name. As such, whether United will get their way remains to be seen, as it is said Harvey remains very happy in Spain.

7️⃣⚽️

A post shared by Harvey Neville (@harvey.neville) on

As for the 'new Beckham' coming from the former England captain's own line, Brooklyn Beckham never really travelled the path of professional footballer in the footsteps of his superstar father, choosing to pursue other interests despite playing briefly in the Arsenal academy.

