Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles Pens New 6-Year Deal at St James' Park

October 06, 2017

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new deal with the Magpies, which will see him remain with the club until 2023.

The 23-year-old defender was handed the captain's armband by manager Rafa Benitez last year, and is beginning to show his worth in the Premier League, having helped the club gain promotion by winning the Championship earlier this year.

"Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at St. James’ Park until June 2023," read a statement on the club's official website.

Speaking on the new deal, Lascelles described himself as being "over the moon."

“I’m over the moon. Since I came to Newcastle, I’ve been happy; I love the city, the football and the fans," he said. "Everything about it, I enjoy so I’m happy to be tied down for the next six years here.

“We’ve got a group of ambitious lads, the fans are excellent and the manager has got trust in me, so I’m really happy here and I want to take the club as high as it can go.”

“I would like to congratulate him on his new contract with the club, it is very well deserved,” Benitez declared. "“He has proven himself to be a very good leader and a good role model too."

