Nigeria Looking to Take Under-21 England Stars in Tug of War Ahead of 2018 World Cup

The future of England's national side is in serious doubt as many of the Under-21 stars of the Three Lions setup are being approached by the Nigeria national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The IB Times claims that some of England's starlets may never make an impact for the first-team as a number of the youngsters are still eligible to choose between representing Nigeria or England at a senior level.



The list of players includes many prospects from the Premier League's top teams, including Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo and Dominic Solanke, the latter receiving heavy appraisal in recent months. In addition, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, who is currently out on a loan spell at Welsh side Swansea City, Tottenham's Josh Onomah, and Everton's Ademola Lookman all available to make the choice to head over to the Nigeria side.

Even Nigeria has won more international & Domestic trophies than England in the last 20 years at all levels. Nigeria stand a chance ahead. https://t.co/FFkx6vjQIQ — NGOLO CONTE™🇳🇬 (@TheChelseaCRU) October 6, 2017

The promise of first-team football and the opportunity to appear at the World Cup has to be a huge temptation for the youngsters, as it will certainly be a while until they can break into the England squad, which isn't at all a guarantee anyway, as many struggle to make it into their parent club's squad, let alone the national side.

Current Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has admitted that it is a real possibility, and perhaps a probability that these players will switch allegiances.

He told Sky Sports: "You can't blame them because they're good players. These are lads who have played for England who have an affinity with us and a relationship. When it happens with Sheyi I can pick the phone up, the same with Tammy.

"It's a hard one. I can't guarantee they are going to play because the group is so good. Tammy didn't start the game before last but that's just one of those things. Perhaps other countries will see that and get into him, promise him the world and get him in the first team."

Upon recent success in the Under-20 World Cup, which saw England win their first silverware in football since the famous triumph in 1966, fans will be hoping that they don't lose out on these prospects and potential future world-beaters.