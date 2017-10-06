Oscar Opens Door for Chelsea Return & Explains Why He Left For China In the First Place

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has revealed that he would look to rejoin the Stamford Bridge club should he return to European football in the next two or three seasons, as well as admitting that money rather than football drove his move to the Chinese Super League.





Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in December 2016 in a deal worth a reported £60m. He like, many others, was criticised for moving out of Europe for a big contract.

"Yes, I would go back! I'm still young, I'm 26," he told PL Brasil this week.

"Who knows in two, three years to return to the Premier League - I would be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, who opened the door for me to return."

Explaining why he felt the need to leave the London club, which had been his home since 2012, Oscar put it down to a shift in tactics by manager Antonio Conte that left him without a role.

"[Conte] changed the team's way of playing in a 3-4-3 and I did not play anymore, I did not have a position to play, because I'm a more offensive midfielder and then changed a lot," he said.

"So I decided to leave too, but I left the door open."

Despite offers from big European club, Oscar felt the money on offer, and what it could do for his family, was too good to turn down - all the while being young enough to return to Europe later on.

"When I made my decision to come [to China], I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career," he admitted in an interview with Copa90.

"Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that I can return because I am still young.

"When I was talking with Shanghai, I was talking to big clubs from Europe, as well. There was Atletico Madrid, who I almost joined. I liked them very much and what they were offering me at the time.

"There was also Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. I had some options. But I opted for Shanghai and afterwards I can still return to Europe."