Oscar Opens Door for Chelsea Return & Explains Why He Left For China In the First Place

90Min
October 06, 2017

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has revealed that he would look to rejoin the Stamford Bridge club should he return to European football in the next two or three seasons, as well as admitting that money rather than football drove his move to the Chinese Super League.


Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in December 2016 in a deal worth a reported £60m. He like, many others, was criticised for moving out of Europe for a big contract.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Yes, I would go back! I'm still young, I'm 26," he told PL Brasil this week.

"Who knows in two, three years to return to the Premier League - I would be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, who opened the door for me to return."

Explaining why he felt the need to leave the London club, which had been his home since 2012, Oscar put it down to a shift in tactics by manager Antonio Conte that left him without a role.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"[Conte] changed the team's way of playing in a 3-4-3 and I did not play anymore, I did not have a position to play, because I'm a more offensive midfielder and then changed a lot," he said.

"So I decided to leave too, but I left the door open."

Despite offers from big European club, Oscar felt the money on offer, and what it could do for his family, was too good to turn down - all the while being young enough to return to Europe later on.

"When I made my decision to come [to China], I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career," he admitted in an interview with Copa90.

"Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that I can return because I am still young.

"When I was talking with Shanghai, I was talking to big clubs from Europe, as well. There was Atletico Madrid, who I almost joined. I liked them very much and what they were offering me at the time.

"There was also Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. I had some options. But I opted for Shanghai and afterwards I can still return to Europe."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters