Real Madrid Tipped to Move for Edinson Cavani in January if 'BBC' Doesn't Start Firing

Real Madrid are reportedly showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani following his recent trouble with €222m superstar Neymar in the French capital.





Cavani and Neymar recently bickered on the pitch over which of them would take a penalty. And although things look to have been patched up on the surface, many believe that Cavani's days at the Parc des Princes could still be numbered.

According to Spanish gossip outlet Don Balon, Real are apparently keeping an eye on Cavani and could make an approach for the Uruguayan in January.

Injuries to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the early weeks of the season, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension and surprising failure to find the net in La Liga, have seen a previously free-scoring Real struggle for goals.

It is said that if the 'BBC' doesn't start firing soon, president Florentino Perez will put in motion a plan to bring in Cavani when the transfer window re-opens.

However, Don Balon also claims that there is a 'major problem', as coach Zinedine Zidane remains a staunch defender of Benzema. He allegedly doesn't want to risk upsetting his favourite, a player who was recently handed a new long-term contract despite injury trouble.

Cavani, scorer of 49 goals in all competitions for PSG last season after finally being able to step out of the shadow of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is said to be keeping an eye on Premier League options as well.