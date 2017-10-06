Report Claims PSG Star Neymar Hoping to Be Joined in French Capital by Wantaway Arsenal Forward

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is hopeful of being joined in the French capital by Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez sooner rather than later.

The darling of Brazilian football completed a stunning summer switch from Catalan giants Barcelona to the Parc des Princes for a world record £197m. And amidst the negotiations of this world-record breaking transfer, Le Parisien report that the 25-year-old identified former teammate Alexis Sanchez as another target for his prospective new club.

The pair shared a dressing room at the Nou Camp before the arrival of Luis Suarez in 2014, compounded by the signing of Neymar himself the year prior to that, meant there was no place for the Chilean in Barca's now assembled famous front three.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Consequently, Sanchez moved to Arsenal and has been prolific in the Premier League, with 53 goals to his name thus far. He has also lifted two FA Cups, but the Gunners' failure to secure a Champions League place last season has prompted the 28-year-old to pursue a move elsewhere.

And with his contract set to expire in July 2018 and there being no indication he is seeking a renewal, the transfer window speculation saw him linked with a host of clubs and had Arsenal secured the signature of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, Sanchez could well have moved to Manchester City.

PSG were also credited with an interest, even if it was not as a result of Neymar's influence, and ultimately opted to sign a teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe on loan with an option to buy.