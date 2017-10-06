Toby Alderweireld 'Happy' at Spurs as Talks Over New Deal Continue to Drag

Toby Alderweireld has reiterated that he is "happy" at Tottenham Hotspur despite talks over a new deal dragging on for yet another month.

The Spurs defender has been locked in discussions with his club since last December, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations as both parties look to thrash out a deal.

Whilst on international duty with Belgium, Alderweireld was quizzed on his future in north London by Sky Sports for the umpteenth time, and the 28-year-old remarked that he was not concerned about how long the talks were taking.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I'm focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team.

"That's all I can do. You can see I'm happy there, and I try to help the team, and that's the way I always play football.

"No [I haven't been offered a new deal yet]. Like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don't know, we will see about that."

Shortlists Released for September Premier League Player & Manager of the Month Awards https://t.co/v0lB8BF0Y7 — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) October 6, 2017

Alderweireld's current contract is due to expire in June 2019 and his agent had implored Tottenham to hand his client a new bumper deal in a bid to keep him at White Hart Lane beyond that time.

The centre-back was rumoured to be open to a switch to Manchester United during the summer as talks continued to stall, but those reports were batted away immediately by Spurs as they looked to nip any allegations in the bud.

Away from talk of a new contract, Alderweireld expressed his delight at seeing compatriot Jan Vertonghen close in on a record number of appearances for the Red Devils.

Jan Vertonghen will become Belgium’s most capped player with 97 apps, should he play against Bosnia on Saturday and Cyprus on Tuesday. #THFC pic.twitter.com/iVCGzOVpyy — Spurs News Today (@TodaySpurs) October 5, 2017

The duo have struck up an immense partnership for Tottenham during their time in the capital and, alongside new recruit Davinson Sanchez, have one of the meanest defences in the division.

Vertonghen will become Belgium's all-time record appearance holder if he features in both of his country's final two World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Cyprus, and Alderweireld admitted it would be a huge honour to see his teammate do so.

He added: "We'll be very proud of him if he achieves this. He will be very proud for himself too. It will be a great honour. Hopefully we can celebrate it."