Toby Alderweireld 'Happy' at Spurs as Talks Over New Deal Continue to Drag

90Min
October 06, 2017

Toby Alderweireld has reiterated that he is "happy" at Tottenham Hotspur despite talks over a new deal dragging on for yet another month.

The Spurs defender has been locked in discussions with his club since last December, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations as both parties look to thrash out a deal.

Whilst on international duty with Belgium, Alderweireld was quizzed on his future in north London by Sky Sports for the umpteenth time, and the 28-year-old remarked that he was not concerned about how long the talks were taking.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I'm focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team.

"That's all I can do. You can see I'm happy there, and I try to help the team, and that's the way I always play football.

"No [I haven't been offered a new deal yet]. Like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don't know, we will see about that."

Alderweireld's current contract is due to expire in June 2019 and his agent had implored Tottenham to hand his client a new bumper deal in a bid to keep him at White Hart Lane beyond that time.

The centre-back was rumoured to be open to a switch to Manchester United during the summer as talks continued to stall, but those reports were batted away immediately by Spurs as they looked to nip any allegations in the bud.

Away from talk of a new contract, Alderweireld expressed his delight at seeing compatriot Jan Vertonghen close in on a record number of appearances for the Red Devils.

The duo have struck up an immense partnership for Tottenham during their time in the capital and, alongside new recruit Davinson Sanchez, have one of the meanest defences in the division.

Vertonghen will become Belgium's all-time record appearance holder if he features in both of his country's final two World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Cyprus, and Alderweireld admitted it would be a huge honour to see his teammate do so.

He added: "We'll be very proud of him if he achieves this. He will be very proud for himself too. It will be a great honour. Hopefully we can celebrate it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters