VIDEO: Sounds of Players Complaining Dominates as Barca Play in Front of Empty Nou Camp

Amidst the violence and protests in Catalonia over the independence vote, Barcelona hosted Las Palmas in front of an empty Camp Nou.

In what will go down as one of the most unique games in footballing history, an almost 100,000-seater stadium fell silent.

On Sunday afternoon, arguably the biggest club in the world played behind closed doors as the threat of protests inside the stadium loomed. With the exception of a few journalists, cameraman men, the players and a the match officials, Camp Nou was empty.

Also on hand (luckily for us), were the cameras of Movistar's El Dia Despues, who captured the unusual affair for their YouTube channel.





With the noise of a crowd non-existent and the cameras up close and personal the dominant sounds the can be heard are well...moaning.





The video offers the unique opportunity to hear the players' complaints up close and subtitled.





Gerard Pique stays away from opening his mouth to talk about Catalan independence, but does get pretty riled up after being denied a corner, while in the perhaps the best moment of the clip, Luis Suarez is told off by the ref for diving.

"Luis, look at me. You can't do that, mate," referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero says before brandishing a yellow at the outraged Uruguayan.





Barcelona saw the game out comfortably, with goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets rounding off a 3-0 win.





Barcelona were threatened with a six-point deduction if they didn't fulfil the fixture - with La Liga keen to also dismiss the events of Catalonia. With such a punishment possibly handing the title to Real Madrid, president Josep Maria Bartomeu had no choice but to play the game behind closed doors.