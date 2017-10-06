West Ham Eye January Bid for Out-of-Favour Juventus Utility Man Kwadwo Asamoah

West Ham are reportedly readying a January bid for Kwadwo Asasmoah with the Juventus midfielder's future up in the air in Turin.

Calciomercato (via ghanasoccernet.com) has alleged that the Hammers have turned their attentions away from former target William Carvalho and will instead try and prise the 28-year-old away from the Serie A champions.

Asamoah is in the final year of his Juventus contract and West Ham will hope that they will be able to snap him up on the cheap in January, providing I Bianconeri want to cash in on the centre midfielder while they can.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, the Irons will face hefty competition for Asamoah from Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are believed to be making inroads on a £3.35m transfer for the Ghana international.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements as he looks to find a way to make his side more of an attacking threat and, at the same time, offer a bit more defensive cover to his haphazard backline.

Sporting star Carvalho had been earmarked as that man but, after the two clubs came to verbal blows over the terms of a reported £25m deal - with the threat of a legal case from both sides - West Ham decided to move on to other targets.

West Ham are lining up a bid for Kwadwo Asamoah, whose future at Juventus looks in doubt.



[via @calciomercatoit] pic.twitter.com/whp54EgnrP — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) October 6, 2017

Asamoah has spent the past five seasons with Juventus following his £16m switch from fellow Italian top flight team Udinese, but has struggled for game time with the European heavyweights.

Also capable of playing at left-back, Asamoah has featured only 133 times in all competitions for Juve, and has played in just three of his side's 10 games so far this term. Asamoah has been beset by injury problems during his time at the Allianz Stadium, with one particular period on the sidelines covering a 10-month spell out of action due to a meniscus tear.

Capped 69 times for his country, Asamoah's versatility and drive would give West Ham an extra option to consider across the park and his wealth of experience could be key to helping them finish higher in the standings this time around.

