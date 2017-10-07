AC Milan Given Huge Boost Over Striker's Fitness Ahead of Hotly Anticipated Derby Clash

AC Milan have been given a huge boost ahead of next weekend's crunch derby match against their fierce rivals Inter - as star striker Nikola Kalinić is set to make his return from injury sooner than planned and should be fit for the game.

The Serbian forward suffered a thigh injury on international duty, but is expected to return in time for the massive game next weekend.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

As reported by Football Italia, the Serbian should recover from the muscular lesion to play a part in the match, which many pundits are claiming could make or break Milan's season after a sluggish start to the 2017/18 Serie A campaign. Vincenzo Montella's side currently sit in seventh place, after losing crucial matches against the likes of Roma and Lazio.

The 29-year-old hasn't been firing on all cylinders for his side so far this season and cut a frustrated figure at Milan lost 2-0 at home to Roma last weekend, but his superb performance against Udinese last month did enough to prove his importance to next weekend's match.

Inter are currently unbeaten in the league, and are just two points behind impressive leaders Napoli.

Inter looking for the revenge in the high-profile clash, as the last meeting between the two sides saw Milan steal a point against their rivals with a last gasp, 97th minute equaliser - much to the anguish of the Nerazzurri faithful. A loss could prove costly for Montella, as the board, who invested over €200m in the summer, are believed to be rapidly losing patience with the results.