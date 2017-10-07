Ademola Lookman Linked With Everton Exit as Palace and Spurs Offer Hometown Return

90Min
October 07, 2017

19-year-old Ademola Lookman could return to the capital in January after reportedly becoming frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities this season, according to the Mirror.

Lookman moved to Merseyside in January 2017 in a deal worth close to £8m after impressing in the lower divisions with Charlton Athletic. 

The Addicks have seen first-team stars like Joe Gomez (Liverpool) and Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) leave the club for top-flight football in recent years, the importance of churning out young players to sell for profit being a high priority for the powers that be at the Valley.

Despite Lookman's career at Everton starting in the best possible way, scoring a debut goal in the Toffee's 4-0 hammering of Manchester City, the young forward has barely been given a looking by Ronald Koeman this season.

It is understood that Crystal Palace and Tottenham are both interested in bringing the striker, who turns 20 on October 20, back to the capital. 

However, Everton appear to have taken a firm stance around the England U21 international's future, insisting that there is no chance Lookman will be leaving the club this season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Along with fellow prospects Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nikola Vlasic and Sandro Ramírez, the former Waterloo FC academy player is involved in heavy rotation in Koeman's frontline. 


The Dutch manager often prefers slower attacking play, with Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen and Gylfi Sigurdsson offering Everton's biggest threat going forward.

