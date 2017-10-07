Arsenal Eyeing Up Huge Swoop for Real Madrid Star as Potential Replacement for Wantaway Forward

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing up Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Alexis Sánchez, as the Gunners have given up all hope of convincing the tenacious Chilean to sign a new contract.

Sánchez is in the final year of his deal, and Arsenal could cash-in on the player in January to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

As reported by Spanish news site Don Balon, via the Daily Star, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger is eager to lure the French international away from Los Blancos, and feels that he'll be able to secure a reasonable fee for the player given his recent hamstring injury. Benzema hasn't played for his side since early September, but is set to return after the international break.

The 29-year-old has a solid scoring record in La Liga, having netted 122 goals in 247 appearances despite having to play second fiddle to global footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid have struggled so far this season, and currently sit seven points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona in a hotly contested race for the 2017/18 league title.

Benzema would certainly be quality addition to Arsenal, and the French connection he has with Wenger could go a long way in convincing him to join the Gunners. The former Lyon man has 81 caps for his country, and has scored 27 goals.

Wenger's side could also benefit from the player's extensive experience of winning, as the player has racked up four Ligue Un titles, two La Ligas and three Champions League trophies during his illustrious career.