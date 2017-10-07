Bayern Munich Loanee Reveals Desire to Return to Allianz Arena Following Hoffenheim Loan

90Min
October 07, 2017

Bayern Munich loanee and former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry has revealed he plans to stay with the German champions next season after he returns from his current loan spell at Hoffenheim. 

The German international joined Bayern during the summer on a three-year deal, but was immediately loaned out to Hoffenheim. Gnabry has made four appearances so far, but is yet to get a goal or assist. The winger has been struggling with a thigh problem of late, meaning he will miss both of Germany's World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

While injured on the sidelines, Gnabry has revealed his plans to return to Bayern Munich next season as long as they still want him. Speaking to German magazine Kicker, the 22-year-old said: "In the summer I'll definitely go to Munich.

"Unless the other side changes, sometimes it happens in football in a very short time, but my plan is to play next season with Bayern."

During the interview, the German also admitted that in the future he would like to return to English football, admitting: "It is definitely my wish to play in England again."

During his time in England, he played 18 first team games for the Gunners, scoring just one goal in the league against Swansea City in 2013. 

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

After a serious knee injury kept him out of action for over a year, the winger was sent on loan to West Brom were he struggled to get first team football. When he returned to Arsenal, Gnabry left shortly after. He joined Werder Bremen in 2016 for a fee reportedly worth around £5m. 

It remains to be seen whether the former Gunner would consider returning to Arsenal or would want to join a Premier League rival. 

