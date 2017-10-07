​Belgian Journalist Offers Verdict on the Likelihood of Toby Alderweireld Joining Liverpool

October 07, 2017

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld is one of the Premier League's leading defenders, and with no new contract with Spurs on the table the 28-year-old has been tipped for a move elsewhere, but according to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur he will not be switching North London for Anfield.


Alderweireld's solid partnership with national compatriot Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham has catapulted the centre-back into the transfer plans of clubs across the country as his future at the club has come under question as he is yet to receive an extension to his contract, which expires in 2019.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The uncertainty surrounding the 28-year-old's future will have Tottenham supporters increasingly worried about his ability to swap the club for a rival during the transfer window, but Terreur has ruled out at least one rival club from securing his signature.


He told the Transfer Window podcast, via the Daily Star“I don’t think he’ll move from Spurs to Liverpool at this point.

“I don’t see that happening.

“They can offer more money but is it a step forward in a football way? I don’t see so at this point.

“That’s the one [big club] I exclude. [But] he was on the radar of Liverpool a few seasons ago,” he added. 


It would come as no surprise to many that Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back to solidify their shaky defence, but Alderweireld himself declared earlier this week that he is happy at Tottenham.

When asked about his future and if any new offer had been made by the club, the defender said: "I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I'm focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team.

"That's all I can do. You can see I'm happy there, and I try to help the team, and that's the way I always play football.

Asked if he had yet been made an offer by the club, he said: "No, like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don't know, we will see about that."

