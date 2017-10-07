Chelsea Star 'Stalling on New Contract' in Hope of Sealing Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is holding off on agreeing a new deal with the Premier League champions in the hope that a move to Real Madrid can materialise next summer, according to Marca.

The Belgian has been in contact with the Spanish giants in recent months, with Florentino Perez sounding out a number of options as they look to find a long-term replacement for current number one Keylor Navas. The likes of David de Gea and Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga have also been talked up as potential signings.

Real famously were unable to complete a deal for Manchester United's De Gea on transfer deadline day two years ago because of delayed paperwork, and while interest has been maintained in the player since, he has not pushed for a move away from Old Trafford. De Gea signed a new deal shortly after the mix up and has recently been offered another extension.





Courtois, though, has "not given up" on the idea of returning to the Spanish capital either. He played for Real's city rivals Atletico on a three-season loan before becoming the Blues' number one, and personal matters mean that a move back to Spain would be his preferred next move.

The 25-year-old has a contract that runs until 2019, and while he is happy at Chelsea and grateful for the trust they've shown in him in recent years, he has admitted in the past that he one day hopes to move back to Spain. It's not known what stage new contract talks have reached, but Courtois seems keen to let time pass by and see what happens next.





Real have also been linked with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, though it's expected that a deal for the Slovenian will be too difficult to pull off.