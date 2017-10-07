Gareth Southgate Confirms Jack Butland Will Start for England Against Lithuania

90Min
October 07, 2017

It's no secret that England's Jack Butland is looking to secure the starting spot as the nation's goalkeeper for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Now, it seems, the Stoke man will get his chance to impress. Manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Butland will be starting in goal for England in their qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will have the chance to prove himself as a first-team player to Southgate, who currently prefers to use Joe Hart in international games.

With his current form at Stoke, Butland has managed to make an average of 2.57 saves per game whilst maintaining an average of 86% in claim success rate. 

FBL-ENG-WC2018-QUALIFIER-TRAINING

Stoke are 13th on the Premier League table whilst Hart's current team, West Ham United are two places down at 15.

As a result of Hart's dip in form as well as England's current performances, Butland is being given the chance to prove himself for the Summer in Russia.

