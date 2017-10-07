Juventus CEO Insists Star Forward Is Going Nowhere Despite Interest From Man Utd & Barcelona

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the club's star forward, Paulo Dybala, is not heading for the departure gate any time soon - as the Argentinian has pledged his long-term future to the Serie A giants.

The 23-year-old has taken the football by storm following an incredible run of form, which has seen him net an incredible 10 goals in just seven league appearances this season - and unsurprisingly he has attracted the interest of Europe's elite, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Despite recently signing a new £110,000-per-week contract with Juventus until 2022, Dybala continues to be linked with a move to England and Spain.

As the youngster's star continues to rise, many continue to speculate on his future however, the Juventus chief has looked to end any suggestions that Dybala is on his way out as he insisted the Argentina international he has no price-tag, and that the player has requested to stay at the club for life.

Marotta explained to La Stampa: "The lad is priceless, because we are not a selling club.

"I always repeat that a player has his future in his hands and Paulo just said he wants to tie himself to our club for life.

"Translated, that means we will make another big financial sacrifice to keep him. We will soon lock him down to a new contract – it’s what he asked us for."

23-year-old Dybala is currently on international duty with Argentina, where his return to Juventus will see his side prepare to face-off against fourth placed Lazio as the Bianconeri look to chase down Napoli at the top of the Serie A table.